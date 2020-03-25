LOCAL WRITER OFFERS FREE ONLINE CLASS AND FREE LIFE COACHING SESSIONS

East County News Service

March 25, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Local author and life coach Dianna Bellerose is offering a free mini-class “created as a result of having to reinvent myself during the last economic downtown, and with reports of a global recession underway the content is more important than ever." Click here to download your free copy.

She adds, “I’ve also opened up my calendar for free Coaching Sessions during this time. In these 30 minutes we will work together to figure out what your needs are during this time. I strongly encourage anyone interested in virtual work take me up on this. You’re likely at home telecommuting anyway, so let’s make it productive so you come out the other side of this a winner!”

Click here to book a free Pivot Coaching Session