LONG-TIME PUBLISHER SUNBELT MOVING FROM EL CAJON TO PHOENIX

Company sells to American Traveler Press, offers close-out sale and free books through March 31

East County News Service

Photo: Lowell and Diana Lindsey at Sunbelt’s warehouse in El Cajon

March 5, 2020 (El Cajon) -- Sunbelt Publications, known for its award-winning books about natural and cultural history, outdoor adventure, regional reference, and travel, has been sold to American Traveler Press of Phoenix, Arizona. Sunbelt will be closing its El Cajon warehouse at 1250 Fayette Street on March 31 with all stock moving to Arizona beginning April 1. Sunbelt is offering discounts of 30-50% off on all titles during the month of March and is open during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and by appointment. Sunbelt also has a selection of free books available to shoppers. For more information, call 619-258-4911 or 800-626-6579. Check the website to view books published and distributed by Sunbelt Publications: www.sunbeltpublications.com

Diana and Lowell Lindsay signed an agreement with Bill Fessler of American Traveler Press at the recent PubWest publishing conference in Portland, OR, on February 22, 2020. Sunbelt will become an imprint of ATPress and will continue to serve existing customers from its Phoenix warehouse. Sunbelt Publications has been in operation since 1984 and is focused on publishing and distributing award-winning books that celebrate the land and its people, encouraging readers to conserve the wonders of the Southwest, California, and Baja California. Many Sunbelt books support local non-profit associations. Sunbelt titles include Coast to Cactus: The Canyoneer Trail Guide to San Diego Outdoors; Kumeyaay Ethnobotany: Shared Heritage of the Californias; and A Natural History of the Anza-Borrego Region: Then and Now. Lowell and Diana are the authors of Anza-Borrego Desert Region, now in its 6th edition.