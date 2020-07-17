LOOK IN NORTHWESTERN SKY ONE HOUR AFTER SUNSET THROUGH JULY 22

Source: Anza-Borrego Foundation (ABF)

Photo: Trajection of Comet Neowise in NW evening sky in next few days, Illustration by Eddie Irizarry using Stellarium, as found on Earthsky.org

July 17, 2020 (Borrego Springs) -- Perhaps you felt like some ABF staff members and found it challenging to rise during the wee hours of the morning, by 4 am, to view comet Neowise with binoculars in the pre-dawn sky during this past week.

Don't despair! It is not too late to catch a glimpse in our northern hemisphere, and viewing opportunities are getting better as the comet is moving closer to earth during the coming days, at a rate of 40 miles per second, to within 64 million miles by July 22-23!

Best viewing has now shifted to the more reasonable hours shortly after sunset, best between 9:00 and 9:30 pm, depending on your vantage point.

Make sure that your views toward the northwestern sky are not blocked by a mountain range, as they may be for Borrego Springs residents. If you live too close to the mountains, head toward the eastern edge of town or anywhere where the views toward the northwestern sky are unobstructed and the light pollution is low.

Viewing times will extend as the comet appears increasingly higher and brighter in the sky during the coming days and should be great by Sunday night before it continues to exit our solar system. Try finding the comet with binoculars by looking close to the horizon line in a northwesterly direction, below the Big Dipper.

Click here for more info.