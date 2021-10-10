LOTS OF LAUGHS: COMEDY NIGHT OCTOBER 22 AT SPACE CAFÉ AND WINE BISTRO IN LA MESA

East County News Service

October 10, 2021 (La Mesa) -- Spacebar Café and Wine Bistro in La Mesa offers comedy nights the fourth Friday of each month at 7:30 p.m. On October 22, headliner Lisa Gilbert and featured comic Brian Apprille will join comedians Jarwan Nelson, Toni Torquato, Mohammed Sahul, Iris Neal and Gene Levin.

There is no cover charge, no minimum and parking is free. Wine, beer and a wide array of foods are available.

Spacebar Café and Wine Bistro is located at 7454 University Avenue, La Mesa.

For more information, visit https://atspacebar.com.