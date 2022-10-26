LOVE A GOOD SCARY BOOK? THE LIBRARY HAS HAIR-RAISING LISTS FOR YOU!

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

October 26, 2022 (San Diego) - Are you the kind of person who enjoys a good, scary book ― especially at Halloween?

Well, look no further. The County of San Diego Library has a few sboooook―tacular lists for you, filled with books you can read or listen to!

From Stephen King to Silvia Moreno Garcia, Tiffany Jackson, Cassandra Khaw and R.L. Stine, the Library has a book or story that will help you have a hair-raising good time this Halloween.

Here’s a list of the Library’s 10 most popular scary print books:

And here are the Top 10 most popular scary ebooks and audiobooks:

But you don’t have to stop at the Top 10s! There are plenty more spooky stories to read. Here’s a larger list of “Haunting Stories” from the Library’s ebooks and audio books.

And here’s a link to some Scary Movies from the Library’s blogs and collections.