Lucas and Emily’s Food Bank Adventure by Dave Grunenwald

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

September 28, 2025 (San Diego) - Lucas and Emily's Food Bank Adventure is a children's book for 5- to 10-year-olds. It is designed to inspire children and their families to volunteer in community programs that help those in need. In the book, two friends and a grandparent visit a group that make and deliver sandwiches.

Next, they go to a large food bank. They then end their day with a visit to a neighborhood food bank. In each visit, the children and grandfather volunteer and enjoy their visits.

David Grunenwald has written over ten children’s books as part of the Grandparent Merit Badges initiative. The books encourage families to disconnect from digital devices and connect through shared activities.