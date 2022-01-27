LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATES YEAR OF THE TIGER JANUARY 28-30 IN CITY HEIGHTS

By Miriam Raftery

 

Photo, left, courtesy of Little Saigon Foundation

 

January 27, 2022 (San Diego) – The Little Saigon Foundation invites you to ring in the Year of the Tiger this Friday through Sunday, January 28-30.  The free Lunar New Year Festival will take place at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park, 4455 Wightman Street in San Diego’s City Heights community.

The event will feature dragon dancers, cultural singing and dancing, break-dancing, foods for purchase, firecracker show (Friday only), contests and more.

 

The Lunar New Year, also called Tet in Vietnam, is celebrated around the world; each year heralded in is represented by a different animal on the Chinese zodiac calendar.

This year is the Year of the Tiger, a symbol of strength, bravery and driving away evil spirits.

 

Photo right by Miriam Raftery

 

The Lunar New Year Festival hours are Friday, 5-10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.to 8 p.m.

 

You can also get a free COVID-19 vaccine Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a walk-up basis.

 

For details, visit the event website at

https://lunarnewyearfestival.org/.


