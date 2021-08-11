LYONS VALLEY AREA FIRE DESTROYS A HOME

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Photo courtesy of Cal Fire.

August 11, 2021 (Lawson Valley-East County) A fire broke out on Tuesday, August 10, around 6 p.m. that destroyed a home on Lyons Creek Lane just east of Jamul.

According to a tweet sent out by Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire they arrived at the scene of a fully involved structure fire that spread to the surrounding vegetation. The forward rate of spread of the vegetation fire has been stopped at one acre. The fire is off of Lyons Creek Lane in the community of Lawson Valley. The fire was known as the #LyonsFire.

The firefighters stopped the spread by using water and retardant drops using airplanes and helicopters in approximately 40 minutes. No humans or animals were injured. The cause of the fire was not disclosed at this time.