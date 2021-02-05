MACY’S – EL CAJON IN PARKWAY PLAZA CLOSING DOWN

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photos by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson)

Feb. 7, 2021 (El Cajon) Long-time anchor store in Parkway Plaza Mall, Macy’s, is closing down. Sales ranging from 10% up to 50% or more, are currently offered.

In a statement via email from Macy’s Corporate Office’s public relations staff, Julianne Olivo, the details were divulged:

“After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close our El Cajon Parkway location. This closure is part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020,” said Olivo.

“Macy’s previously shared this information with our valued colleagues. Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at nearby Macy’s store will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources,” she said.

How long has and will the sales go on?

“A clearance sale began in January and will run for approximately 8-12 weeks,” said Olivo.

Olivo noted, “The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s El Cajon Parkway is honored to have served our customers and the community over the past 48 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Chula Vista Center, Macy’s Fashion Valley, Macy’s Grossmont and Macy’s Plaza Bonita locations and online at macys.com or on the Macy’s app.”

A wide variety of rugs, jewelry, formal dresses, bras, beds, bedding and other merchandise were still available.