THE MAD ONES: MUSICAL MEMORIES THROUGH APRIL 17

By Kathy Carpenter April 13, 2021 (El Cajon) - Do you miss the live musicals? I do. I miss the music. We can never have too much music in our lives. It brings us joy and makes us happy. Grossmont College’s Stagehouse Theatre is serving up a dose of joy.

For many months last year, we were playless--robbed of the passion of enjoying live theatre. In October, theatres began to stream plays. Is it the same? Of course not. But actors, directors and theatres needed these because it is their passion, what they loved to do. So do we; virtual plays were very much needed last year. For the theatres themselves, it afforded the opportunity to use as fundraisers to keep them alive. For you and I, it was a substitute, a hybrid to remind us of the great acting awaiting us when live theatre can re-enter our lives.

What has been missing in these streaming plays are the musicals. No, The Mad Ones is not a traditional musical, but the signing was fabulous. The four singers had beautiful voices and I loved having the music in my life for a short time.

The Mad Ones is the story of Sam. She is reliving her senior year of high school through musical memories, as she must decide what is next for her--to live the life her mother wants for her, to live the life her boyfriend wants or to be brave like her friend Kelly, and make her own life. It’s a topic most seniors go through in their own way before going off to college.

The lead, Sam, is portrayed by Adelaida Martinez, her friend Kelly by Brittany Carillo, Sam's boyfriend, Adam, by Cole Atencio and Sam's mom by Gerilyn Brault (guest faculty member). They all did an amazing job. Although I know it was done through Zoom, they did a great job seeming to be together, the acting, and they all sang together and someone did a great job pulling this off.. There were 21 one songs; my favorites were the ones the four of them sang together, blending their beautiful voices as one.

The book and lyrics are by Kait Kerrigan, music by Brian Lowdermilk and the musical was directed by Geno Carr. This show needs your support. For $10 a device, you can stream for 48 hours. Playing until April 17th, 2021. For details, contact 619.644.7234 or visit StagehouseTheatre.com.