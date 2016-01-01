MAGGIE T. WATKINS IS NEWEST GHD BOARD MEMBER

By Karen Pearlman By Karen Pearlman

Aug. 22, 2025 (La Mesa) – Maggie T. Watkins is a familiar name in the San Diego County healthcare world, and now she is the G rossmont Healthcare District ’s newest board member.

The GHD Board voted 3-1 on Thursday, Aug. 21 to appoint Watkins to fill the seat of Gloria Chadwick, a registered nurse who resigned earlier this year after three decades serving the community on the GHD board of directors, citing a need to focus on her own health.

The board chose Watkins, who lives in Dehesa Valley and has been residing in East County for three decades, after she and four other prospective candidates were interviewed at the board’s Aug. 21 meeting at GHD Headquarters.

Applicants were given three minutes to introduce themselves and then answer a series of questions related to the position from the rest of the board -- Bob Ayers, Randy Lenac, Virginia Hall and Nadia Farjood. Farjood’s vote went to candidate Claudia Rempel.

After the vote, Watkins said, “I’m honored to join the Grossmont Healthcare District Board and contribute to its legacy of improving health outcomes and community wellness in East County. I look forward to bringing a collaborative and open-minded perspective to the board’s work, helping ensure that all residents have access to quality care, wellness resources, and support services.”

Watkins will serve the remainder of Chadwick’s board term ending in 2026.

Watkins represent Zone 4, which includes all or portions of the communities of Alpine, unincorporated El Cajon, Harbison-Crest, Lakeside and Pine Valley, as well as the tribal communities that include the Barona, Sycuan and Viejas reservations.

A UCLA graduate, Watkins is a business development, marketing and client service leader.

She has more than 25 years of success helping law firms, accounting firms and professional service organizations drive sustainable growth. She heads her own consultancy group, advising professional services firms on how to sharpen their competitive edge, deepen client relationships and equip teams for business development success. A speaker and coach, Watkins says she has delivered more than 70 presentations nationwide.

Watkins is also prolific in the nonprofit world, serving on nearly 50 nonprofit boards, including Grossmont Hospital Foundation, Sharp HealthCare Foundation, Grossmont Hospital Corporation, the Salvation Army Metro Advisory Board and the Alzheimer’s Association of San Diego.

Earlier in her career, she served on the committee that raised funds to establish Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, one of the nation’s leading hospitals for maternity and neonatal care.

“My desire to serve on this board is both personal and really rooted in the community,” said Watkins while introducing herself to the board, sharing her nonprofit background. “These roles have given me a strong appreciation for the essential role that our hospital and this district play in this region.”

She was the recipient of the 2025 California State Senate “Woman of the Year” award.

She said one of the reasons she wanted to be part of the GHD Board is that “You are all a standout really for the other healthcare districts in this area. You are well funded, you have given monies back to the community, and you're 90 percent funded for your pension and other post employee benefit liabilities... i appreciate what a big deal that it is... It’s really because of that that I want to serve on a well-managed, well-funded organization -- because then you can focus on serving the people and truly having an impact.”

GHD Board President Bob Ayres said that Watkins “brings a unique blend of professional leadership and deep-rooted community service.”

Ayres continued: “Her longstanding commitment to healthcare philanthropy, particularly through her work with the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Foundation and Sharp HealthCare Foundation, demonstrates her passion for improving lives across East County. She will be a valuable voice on the board.”

Community Connection is Top Priority

Watkins told ECM that her personal connection to the community is paramount.

“Having lived in East County for over 30 years, I know just how vital Grossmont Hospital is -- not only as a healthcare provider but as a central community institution,” she said. “My perspective comes from multiple angles: as a patient and ‘under the tent’ -- serving on both the Grossmont Hospital Corporation Board and the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Foundation Board. I’ve seen both operations and patient care firsthand. These experiences have deepened my commitment to enhancing the patient experience and ensuring compassionate, high-quality care. My passion for health and wellness also fuels a focus on preventive care and holistic well-being.”

In her new role, Watkins said that she intends to “bridge administrative priorities and real patient needs, ensuring decisions reflect East County’s values and concerns. I will leverage my insights and dedication to help the Grossmont Healthcare District deliver top-tier healthcare for all residents.”

Watkins said she understands the importance of collaborative, working relationships with board members, and that her first priority is to be sure all voices are heard and all members’ views are understood before any action is taken. She said she sees disagreement as healthy and that it often leads to better outcomes. She says her approach is to build consensus by identifying areas of common ground, acknowledging differences and focusing on shared goals.

She said she understands community outreach and how to engage diverse audiences both in person and online, and is able to build trust, gather feedback and foster ongoing dialogue.

On a personal note, Watkins and her husband like to do some traveling, and a self-described “exercise nut” who loves to dance and a sports junkie,” Watkins said she enjoys golfing at her home course, Singing Hills.

She also said she is a big Kansas City Chiefs fan, having worked in Kansas City for more than a year.

She has also spent some time with pop star phenomenon Taylor Swift’s beau -- National Football League player Travis Kelce – in the back of their apartment complex with their dogs.

“This was before ‘she’ came along!” Watkins said.