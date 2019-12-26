MAJOR WINTER STORM TO SOCK REGION OVERNIGHT

East County News Service

December 25, 2019 (San Diego) -- A major winter storm is going to affect the region after midnight tonight through Friday morning, meteorologist Adam Roser with the National Weather Service predicts. Heavy snow in the mountains will make travel hazardous, especially on highways through the mountains and high desert, with up to four feet of snow above 6,000 feet and as much as two inches of snow as low as 2,500 feet.

Heavy rain is forecast in all other areas with urban/small stream flooding likely and a slight risk of flash flooding. The San Diego River could reach flood stage after midnight.

Gusty winds will be expected with this storm from the coast to the mountains. A wind advisory is now in effect until 6 p.m. tonight in coastal areas and valley. A winter storm warning will be in effect from 6p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Friday for local mountains. A winter weather advisory will be effective from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday for the high desert.

Deserts, valleys and coasts could receive ¾ of an inch to 2 inches of rain, while mountains could get 2 to 4 inches of rain or snow.

