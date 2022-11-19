MAMA’S PIES THANKSGIVING BAKE SALE RETURNS: ONLINE SALES NOW OPEN

Online pie sales help raise critical funds for Mama’s Kitchen’s nutrition services to support San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to critical illnesses

Photos courtesy of Mama's Kitchen

October 28, 2022 (San Diego) – The holidays will be here before we know it and with the giving season comes local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen’s highlighly anticipated 18th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. This popular fundraiser helps raise critical funds needed for the nonprofit to continue to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.





Delivering more than food

For over three decades, Mama’s Kitchen has prepared and delivered nutritious meals to those in need, and has never turned away an eligible client. Established in 1990, Mama’s Kitchen started as a volunteer response to the AIDS epidemic, and now supports local residents with several different critical illnesses. And the need continues to grow.



With the support of hundreds of volunteers, businesses, and community members, Mama’s Kitchen strives to help its clients stay healthy, preserve their dignity, and keep their families together by providing, medically tailored home-delivered meals and nutrition education – all at no cost.



“Although we’ve made it past the initial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re still seeing San Diego residents and families struggling to keep food on their tables due to inflation and other financial challenges,” says Alberto Cortés, CEO, Mama’s Kitchen. “Inflation has sky-rocketed and we’re seeing the effect it’s creating for our clients and community, especially for those in need of nutritious food to battle an illness. Our annual Thanksgiving bake sale is one of our largest fundraisers, and this year the need to give is even greater to continue providing the nutritional support our clients need, giving them one less battle to face by providing what we know is the basic necessity of life: nutritious food.”







How to get involved with Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale

Online pie sales for the general public are now open and end on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 or until sold out, whichever comes first. Pie flavors include pumpkin, traditional apple, pecan and Dutch apple, and are available for $32 each. Each pie sold allows Mama’s Kitchen to cook, prepare and deliver 12 nutritious meals to our neighbors battling critical illnesses. Buyers may select one of several drive-through public pickup sites throughout San Diego when placing their orders and can pick up their pies on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.



For those who would like to participate in Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale outside of purchasing a pie, consider donating critical funds directly to Mama’s Kitchen or funding a $32 Holiday Feast that will provide 12 meals to a client in need during the holiday season.



Considered San Diego’s largest annual bake sale, Mama’s Pies brings together community volunteers to sell Thanksgiving pies baked and donated by local caterers, restaurants and bakeries. All proceeds from pie sales directly fund Mama’s Kitchen’s nutrition services and programs, and helps the organization deliver breakfast, lunch and dinner to people with critical illnesses who are mentally or physically unable to prepare meals as a result of their diagnosis.



San Diego pastry chefs, caterers and bakeries will graciously donate their time and talent to bake 3,000 traditional Thanksgiving pies to help Mama’s Kitchen reach its goal of raising $145,000 during the four-week sales period to fund 55,000 meals to benefit the organization’s clients.



“Mama’s Pies is a fun way to give back to those in need this holiday season that not only provides our clients with much-needed meals, but also the buyers with a delicious dessert for their Thanksgiving feast,” says Cortés.



Mama’s Pies is made possible with the generous support of sponsors, including Sycuan Casino Resort, Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, Scatena Daniels Communications, Behind the Scenes Catering & Events, Shamrock Foods Company, All Fresh Wholesale, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



For those interested in participating in Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale as a pie seller, volunteer or sponsor, please contact Silvia Dominguez at silvia@mamaskitchen.org to get involved. More information on this year’s fundraising efforts can also be found at mamaspies.org or call 619-233-6262.



ABOUT MAMA’S KITCHEN

Mama's Kitchen was established in 1990 by a San Diego caregiver who enlisted volunteers to prepare and deliver free meals to neighbors who were sick with HIV/AIDS and unable to cook for themselves. The organization realized that a reliable home meal delivery service was needed to ensure that these individuals would continue to receive nutritious, life sustaining food. In 2004, Mama’s Pantry was launched to serve HIV+ San Diegans who are healthy enough to cook but unable to purchase nutritious food due to extremely low income. Since then, the organization has expanded their Home-Delivered Meal Service program to other at-risk populations including those battling cancer (2006), individuals with heart failure and diabetes (2018), and individuals with chronic kidney disease (2020). Beyond medically tailored meals, clients also receive nutritional counseling from registered dietitians. In 2021, the organization delivered its 10 millionth meal.



For 32 years, Mama’s Kitchen has never turned away a client who qualified for its services. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the organization responded to an overall 50 percent increase in demand. Mama’s Kitchen will continue to provide emergency response efforts and currently provides home-delivered meals and nutrition education services to over 2,000 individuals and families in San Diego County annually. Learn more and make a donation at www.mamaskitchen.org. Connect with Mama’s Kitchen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.