Man, 21, fatally struck while walking on freeway in El Cajon

East County News Service

January 20, 2026 (El Cajon) – A 21-year-old man from Kaibeto, Arizona walked onto Interstate 8 west from Mollison Avenue, amid low-lighting conditions on January 17 at 1:20 a.m. He was struck by a 2021 Toyota Venza driven by an El Cajon man,49.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel. The driver was traveling at around 65 miles per hour, according to Officer Jasmine Lopez with the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Toyota sustained no injuries as a result of the crash. At this time, alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in this crash for the driver of the Toyota.

“Always use sidewalks and crosswalks,” says CHP Captain Michael Monteagudo. “Walking in the roadway puts you at serious risk of injury or worse. Be alert, be seen and never assume drivers can see you.”