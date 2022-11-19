MAN, 26, KILLED BY TRUCK ON I-8 IN LA MESA

By Miriam Raftery

November 19, 2022 (La Mesa) – California Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to a fatality accident that occurred yesterday at 10:50 a.m. on Interstate 8 near Severin Drive in La Mesa.

According to Officer Jared Grieshaber with the CHP, the victim was a 26-year-old man from Santa Ana who was a passenger in a black Audi A4 traveling west on I-8.

“For reasons still under investigation, the passenger exited the Audi, while the vehicle was still in motion,” Officer Grieshaber says, adding that the man “fell into traffic lanes where he was struck by a truck-tractor combination. This resulted in the male sustaining fatal injuries on scene.

The medical examiner responded to the scene. His identity will be released through the Medical Examiner’s office once family notification has been made.

This investigation is still on going and anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the CHP.