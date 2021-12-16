MAN ARRESTED AFTER SWAT STANDOFF, THREATS OF VIOLENCE IN SPRING VALLEY

By Miriam Raftery

December 16, 2021 (Spring Valley) – A 39-year-old man surrendered to Sheriff’s deputies at 2 a.m. after barricading himself inside a home near Avocado Street and Bancroft Drive in Spring Valley.

The incident began around 5 p.m. The suspect reportedly threatened another person with a machete and refused to leave the home. He then threatened to shoot at law enforcement, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports, prompting the SWAT team to be summoned.

On Next Door, one neighbor described trying to come home only to find Avocado Street blocked due to the SWAT action. “I asked what that meant and all the cop said was `It’s a very dangerous situation,’’ she posted. “One of the police told me to park down the street and said he would walk me to my house. But when I went around to the other end of the street my driveway wasn’t blocked anymore so he told me to turn off my lights to `creep up.’”

According to Lieutenant David LaDieu, the man was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon and threatening an officer. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.