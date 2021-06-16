MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULTING UNCLE OUTSIDE SPRING VALLEY BAR

By Miriam Raftery

June 16, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Ronald Francis Valdez, 31, is under arrest for the battery of his uncle, who is not expected to survive a serious head injury, says Lt. Thomas Seiver with the Sheriff’s homicide unit.

Deputies responded to a call at 9:30 last night of a fight at Shooter’s Cocktails at 10761 Jamacha Blvd. They found the victim, Raymond Bermudez, Jr. in front of the bar suffering from a head wound.

“Fire personnel responded and transported Bermudez to a local area hospital,” says Lt. Seiver. “Unfortunately, he is not expected to live. Due to the likelihood Bermudez may die, the Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation.”

According to Lt, Seiver, detectives learned that the suspect, Valdez, exited the bar with his uncle, Bermudez. “An argument ensued and Valdez assaulted Bermudez causing his life-threatening condition. Valdez fled the scene prior to deputies arriving,” Lt. Seiver said.

Earlier this morning, the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force located Valdez and arrested him near his residence. Valdez was arrested for one count of battery with serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.