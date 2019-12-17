MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED ROBBERY IN EL CAJON; VICTIM LEFT WITH BROKEN ARM

East County News Service

December 17, 2019 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police have arrested Ammar Hassan, 19, of San Diego for an attempted robbery that left the victim with a broken arm, ECPD announced on Dec.10. The attempted robbery happened in the 500 block of North Mollison on Friday, December 6.

According to Lt. Walt Miller, the victim, 44, was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached from behind and punched numerous times. He was knocked to the ground and the suspect demanded money. The victim told the suspect he did not have any money and the suspect fled on foot.

Based upon information provided by the victim, detectives were able to identify the suspect from a prior arrest and conviction that he had for a similar robbery back in 2018,” Lt. Miller says.

A short time after the incident, the suspect was located by San Diego Police Officers and detained at a trolley station in the City of San Diego. El Cajon Police Detectives took custody of the suspect and booked him into San Diego County Jail on one count of attempt robbery. ECM has left a message for Lt. Miller inquiring why

no assault charge was filed, given the violent nature of the incident.

El Cajon police are exploring the possibility that the suspect may also be responsible for similar robberies that also involved physical assaults.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the El Cajon Police Department Investigations Division at 619-579-3320.