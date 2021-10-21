MAN ARRESTED FOR BATTERY AT LA MESA BEAUTY SALON

By Miriam Raftery

October 21, 2021 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police arrested a man this evening for domestic violence after a physical altercation at Salon Radiance.

Officers responded to a report of the altercation between a man and woman around 5:30 p.m. at the hair salon located at 4753 Palm Avenue in the La Mesa downtown village.

“When officers arrived, their investigation revealed that it was a domestic violence incident and the victim had a valid restraining order against the suspect. The victim suffered minor injuries (abrasions),” Lieutenant Greg Runge with La Mesa Police told ECM in an email response to our request for information.

A witness who was walking her dog in the village told ECM that several police cars responded to the scene, where the man was shouting and frightening staffers at the salon.

Rufus Joyce, 30, was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of domestic violence battery with injury and violation of a domestic violence restraining order.