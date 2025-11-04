Man arrested for domestic violence and felony sex crime warrant after SWAT standoff at El Cajon motel

\East County News Service

November 4, 2025 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police officers on Sunday rescued a woman who called 911 on Sunday afternoon to report that her husband had assaulted and strangle her, holding her hostage in an El Cajon motel room located at 1368 East Main Street.

After police evacuated the victim, the suspect, later identified as Ruben Castro, 44, barricaded himself inside the motel room.

During the investigation, officers learned Castro committed multiple violent felonies, and had an outstanding felony warrant for sex registration violations. Crisis negotiators attempted to communicate with the suspect, who refused to surrender.

“After less-lethal pepper ball rounds were unsuccessful, El Cajon Police SWAT officers used a flashbang and additional pepper ball rounds, prompting the man to exit the bathroom and peacefully surrender without further incident,” says Lieutenant Brandon Stanley, Patrol Watch Commander for ECPD.

The suspect has been booked into San Diego County Jail.