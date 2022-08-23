MAN ARRESTED IN FALLBROOK WITH EXPLOSIVE DEVICES IN VEHICLE

By Miriam Raftery

August 23, 2022 (Fallbrook) – Jacob Daniel Oberg, 29, is under arrest after San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies found Molotov cocktails, or handheld firebombs, in his vehicle this morning.

Responding to reports of a man acting suspiciously in the 200 block of East Fig Street in Fallbrook, deputies learn that Oberg was wanted by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on charges of vandalism, burglary, and possession of stolen property, drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was initially arrested on outstanding warrants.

“During a search of Oberg's car, deputies found six Molotov cocktails, a flare and a container of gasoline,” says Sergeant Anthony Portillo.

The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) responded to the scene and rendered the devices safe.

Sheriff's Bomb/Arson served a search warrant this afternoon at Oberg's apartment in the 33000 block of Jamieson Street in Lake Elsinore. The San Diego County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT), as well as FBI , the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agents and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department assisted with the search.

“No intended target has been identified by detectives,” Sgt Portillo says. The investigation is ongoing.

Oberg was booked at the Vista Detention Facility on six additional felony charges of possessing an explosive device in public. His bail is set at $600,000.