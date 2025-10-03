MAN ARRESTED FOR KIDNAPPING LYFT DRIVER, WHO TEXTED 911 FOR HELP

East County News Service

March 10, 2025 (San Diego's East County) -- Shane Capezio, 22, has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a ride-share driver in East County. The Lyft driver texted 9-1-1 and told the dispatcher that she was being held against her will by a passenger she picked up in Spring Valley, who told the driver that he had a gun, says Sergeant Kenneth Seel with the San Diego County Sheriff’s department.

Capezio reportedly told the driver to take him to a dispensary located in the 3500 block of Harris Street in Lemon Grove. Deputies from the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation and Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station arrived at the dispensary's parking lot, where they "found a struggle taking place inside the car between Capezio and the driver," says Sgt. Seel.

Deputies quickly intervened and detained Capezio. The driver was not seriously injured.

A preliminary investigation by deputies found that Capezio did not have a gun. He was arrested on numerous charges, including kidnapping, robbery, false imprisonment, dissuading a victim and preventing a victim from calling 9-1-1. Capezio was booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

Text to 9-1-1 is available in San Diego County. This includes the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, as well as all police and fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) agencies.

To watch a video about how Text to 9-1-1 works, click here.

Calling is still the fastest way to reach 9-1-1. However, there are situations when texting may be the better option, if:

• You're deaf, hard of hearing, non-verbal or have difficulty speaking



• You're in a situation where it's not safe to call 9-1-1 for help



• You're having a medical emergency and cannot speak on the phone

How does Text to 9-1-1 work?

• Enter the numbers 911 in the "To" field



• Give the location and nature of your emergency



• Send the text message



• Respond to dispatcher questions and follow instructions.