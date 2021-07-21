MAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING BROTHER IN EL CAJON

By Miriam Raftery

July 25, 2021 (El Cajon) – The brother of an El Cajon man fatally stabbed has been charged with homicide.

On July 18 at 2:20 p.m., El Cajon Police responded to a call reporting a stabbing at a residence in the 1600 block of North Mollison Avenue in El Cajon. The victim, 36-year-old old Wisam Shihan of El Cajon, later died of his injuries.

An investigation found that the victim was involved in an altercation with his brother, Arkan Shehan, 32, when he was stabbed. The investigation found the death to be a homicide. El Cajon Police Department are still attempting to determine a motive for the stabbing.

On July 21, Arkan Shehan was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail on a homicide charge, says Sgt. Chris Baldwin.

This investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.