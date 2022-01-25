MAN ARRESTED FOR MURDER OF HIS MOTHER, 79, IN LAKESIDE

Update January 26: The Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as Judith Terrebonne Anderson, 79. The preliminary cause of death was sharp force injuries, and the manner of death is homicide. Judith Anderson is the mother of Arleigh Clifford Anderson, who was arrested for her murder. The motive is still under investigation.

By Miriam Raftery

January 25, 2022 (Lakeside) -- Arleigh Clifford Anderson, 50, has been arrested and charged with murder of a 79-year old woman in Lakeside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting a battery yesterday afternoon at 1:18 p.m. at a home in the 9400 block of Riverview Drive. They detained Anderson while deputies entered the home.

“While checking the residence, deputies located an unresponsive 79-year-old woman with obvious signs of trauma,” says Lieutenant Joel Stranger with the Sheriff’s homicide unit.

“Deputies and firefighters began lifesaving measures on the woman, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. The motive is still under investigation. The identity of the woman is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.