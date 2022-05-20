MAN ARRESTED FOR MURDER OF MOTHER, 88, IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

May 20, 2022 (El Cajon) – Chase Folkes, 55, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother, 88-year-old Carolyn Jean Folkes.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from a man requesting help at a home in the 1200 block of Corto Lane in unincorporated El Cajon at 1:30 a.m. on May 19. They found Carolyn Folkes dead in the home with trauma to her upper body.

Her son, also in the home, was taken to a hospital by paramedics after a complaint of pain; deputies followed and remained at the hospital to guard him.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation. Chase Folkes was subsequently arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail for murder.

The circumstances and motivations of this incident are still under investigation. The victim’s next of kin have been notified. An autopsy will be performed today by the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.