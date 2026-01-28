Man arrested for reportedly trying to steal backpack from student in Lemon Grove

East County News Service

January 28, 2026 (Lemon Grove) – Damari Waller, 35, has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal a backpack from a Lemon Grove student yesterday morning shortly before 8 a.m.

Detectives say a man matching the suspect’s description approached an 11-year-old Lemon Grove Academy student walking to school on Golden Avenue. He reportedly demanded the student's backpack and chased the student to the school, but left the scene before deputies could arrive. No one was hurt.

The Lemon Grove Sheriff’s substation conducted extra patrols in hopes of locating Waller, who was identified as the suspect, a transient, according to Lieutenant Barry.

Today, the Sheriff’s department announced the arrest of Waller on charges of attempted robbery.

 


