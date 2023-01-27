MAN ARRESTED FOR SETTING FIRE TO HOME IN EL CAJON

By Miriam Raftery

January 27, 2023 (El Cajon) – A house fire this morning in unincorporated El Cajon has been determined to be arson.Shaun Maize, 44, has been arrested and charged with arson. He will be booked at San Diego Central Jail.

“During the initial investigation, burn patterns consistent with ignitable liquid were observed,” says Detective Anthony Tripoli with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson unit.

The fire occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of Donahue Drive.

The fire threatened neighboring homes, but San Miguel Fire and Rescue was able to gain control of the fire before it could spread. No one was injured, according to

The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit is a regional resource that investigates arson, suspicious fires and fires resulting in serious injuries or death.