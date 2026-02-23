Man arrested for sexually battering two women in Spring Valley after passerby intervenes to stop assault

East County News Service

February 23, 2026 (Spring Valley) – Andres Sandoval, 47, has been arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting two women Saturday morning near the 3100 block of Bancroft Drive in Spring Valley.

“A passerby observed Sandoval sexually battering the two women and intervened to stop him,” says Sergeant Timothy Clark with the Sheriff’s Rancho San Diego station.

Deputies arrived on scene and arrested Sandoval for multiple criminal violations.

During the assault, one of the victims sustained a minor injury and was evaluated by paramedics on scene. Sandoval was injured during the altercation with the passerby and was also transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

“Sandoval's relationship with the two women is unknown at this time,” Sgt. Clark says. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station at (619) 660-7090.