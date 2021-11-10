MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING WOMAN AT HIS EL CAJON APARTMENT

East County News Service

November 10, 2021 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police responded to reports of a shooting near 200 South Mollision at 4:27 p.m. yesterday. The caller reported hearing a gunshot, then seeing a woman running from the area.

“Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim, who had been shot in the upper back near the shoulder,” says Lt. Jeremiah Larson. “Shortly after, officers were able to detain the suspect as he was walking away from his apartment where the shooting took place. The suspect and the victim are currently in a relationship and live together.”

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, a 32 year old El Cajon resident, was arrested without incident.

Due to this being a domestic violence incident, the name of the involved parties will not be released, says Lt. Larson.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311. Individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580-8477