MAN ARRESTED FOR SPRING VALLEY MURDER

East County News Service

November 25, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Pedro Arturo Rodriguez, Jr., 22, has been arrested and charged with the shooting murder of Arnolfo Quinntero, 26.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives responded to the killing on November 3 in the 8700 block of Troy Street in Spring Valley. On November 23, the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Rodriguez as he left his residence in the 5200 block of Quince Street in San Diego, says Lieutenant Thomas Siever.

Rodriguez was booked into San Diego Central Jail.