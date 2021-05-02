MAN CHARGED FOR SHOOTING GIRLFRIEND, FIRING AT DEPUTIES ON BARONA RESERVATION

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

February 5, 2021 (Lakeside) – The Sheriff’s department has released new details regarding a shoot-out that occurred January 31 on the Barona Reservation.

Gianni Oliver has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm for shooting his 23-year-old girlfriend during the incident. A convicted felon, he also faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to Lieutenant Thomas Seiver with the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit.

Earlier, the Sheriff had reported that when officers were called out to the 4000 block of Capitan Grande for a domestic dispute, Oliver shot at deputies and they returned fire. The initial report indicated that a woman was shot during the exchange of gunfire. She was treated at a hospital and released.

None of the five officers were injured. The suspect, Oliver, surrendered after a brief standoff with the Special Enforcement detail. He suffered a minor injury that was not a gunshot; he was treated at a hospital.

The sergeant and four deputies involved in this shooting have been identified as: Sergeant Michael Cruz, Deputy Tony Bernal, Deputy Nicholas McGregor, Deputy Robert Simpson, and Deputy Bryson Benavente.

Sergeant Cruz has been employed with the San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSD) for over fourteen years and is currently assigned to the Ramona Substation.

Deputy Bernal has been employed with SDSD for almost two years and is currently assigned to the Ramona Substation.

Deputy McGregor has been employed with SDSD for seven years and is currently assigned to Poway Station.

Deputy Simpson has been employed with SDSD for twenty-two years and is currently assigned to the Lakeside Substation.

Deputy Benavente has been employed with SDSD for eight years and is currently assigned to the Lakeside Substation.