MAN IN COUNTY VOUCHER PROGRAM ARRESTED FOR ASSAULTING POLICE OFFICER

By Miriam Raftery

September 28, 2022 (El Cajon) – A man on probation for a violent assault was placed in an El Cajon motel under the county’s voucher program for homeless people. Today, he was arrested for a new assault with a deadly weapon after reportedly ramming an El Cajon Police officer’s patrol car with his vehicle.

El Cajon police officers, responding to recent narcotics activity, were conducting enforcement on West Main Street when officers recognized 33-year-old Ruben Quintana, from another assault with a deadly weapon. He was seen coming out of a room at the Travelodge motel at 425 W. Main Street, then leaving in a vehicle.

Officers observed Quintana commit a vehicle code violation and tried to make a traffic stop;Quintana pulled into a gas station parking lot. “As the officers pulled in behind him, Quintana put his vehicle in reverse and hit the patrol car as they were attempting to get out of it,” says Lieutenant K. MacArthur,

Quintana was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer; he was later booked into jail.

“Further follow-up was conducted at the motel room where Quintana was visiting, and it was discovered that the occupant of the room was also on probation and currently using a San Diego County homeless voucher to stay at the motel,” Lt. MacArthur confirms.