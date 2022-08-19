MAN DEAD AFTER BARRICADING SELF IN HOME

By Miriam Raftery

August 19, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A man was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a three-hour standoff and garage fire in the unincorporated area of El Cajon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call shortly before 9 a.m. reporting that a man had locked himself in a house in the 700 block of 4th Street and was threatening to hurt himself with a gun after an argument with family members.

When deputies arrived, they found a detached garage on fire. Firefighters with the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department responded.

Family members were able to get out of the house safely. Next door neighbors were also evacuated as deputies tried to communicate with the man.

The Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team and mental health clinicians with the Psychiatric Emergency Response Team also assisted. Members of the Sheriff's SWAT team found the man with a self-inflected gunshot wound in the bedroom.

The Medical Examiner's Office will confirm his identity.

Sheriff's Bomb/Arson is investigating the fire and will remain on scene. The fire was contained to the garage. 4th Street will remain closed between Naranca and Madison Avenues until 10:00 p.m.

August is National Wellness Month. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis, you are not alone. There is hope. Call or Text 9-8-8 to reach trained crisis counselors. The county also has a mobile crisis response team and various locations for crisis stabilization units for those needing urgent care.