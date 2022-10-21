MAN DIES AFTER ALTERCATION IN SPRING VALLEY, SUSPECT ARRESTED

East County News Service

October 21, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A 61-year-old man has died at a local hospital after sustaining a head injury yesterday during a fight in Spring Valley.

Sheriff’s deputies reported to a call reporting the verbal disturbance at 11 a.m. yesterday near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley. When deputies arrived, they located the victim on the ground with trauma to his head. The Fire Department was already on scene and transported the man to a local hospital for further medical treatment, but unfortunately, he man was later pronounced deceased.

Soon after deputies arrived on scene, they were able to detain a 31-year-old man who was seen fighting with the victim. Sheriff’s homicide investigators are still determining this man's level of involvement in this incident, according to the Sheriff’s media release. The circumstances and motivation are still under investigation.

The identity of the victim is known but his name will not be released to media until family notifications have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.