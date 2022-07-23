MAN DIES AFTER COLLISION IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

July 23, 2022 (El Cajon) – The driver of a black 2012 Toyota Prius has died after the vehicle struck a parked SUV. The man, 38, was transported by paramedics to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:23 p.m. last night in the 900 block of Broadway in El Cajon. El Cajon police officers and paramedics responded to reports of the crash.

“After a preliminary investigation of the scene, it appears the solo driver in the Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on Broadway. The Prius struck the back of a parked SUV on the north curb of 900 Broadway. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision and no other vehicles were involved,” says Lieutenant Darrin Forster with the El Cajon Police Department.

The parked SUV was unoccupied when it was struck by the Prius.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this collision to call (619) 579-3311.

Lt. Forster adds, “We would also like to remind those driving vehicles to ensure all passengers are wearing their seatbelts and to please pay extra attention to the roadway and obey all traffic and speed laws.”