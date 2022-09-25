MAN DIES AFTER JUMPING OFF OVERPASS IN LA MESA

East County News Service

September 25, 2022 (La Mesa) – A man jumped to his death this afternoon off of State Route 125 onto Interstate 8 east in La Mesa, the California Highway Patrol reports.

The man, who was in his 40s, was seen exiting his vehicle and climbing onto the railing, seated near the edge with his feet dangling off at 12:36 p.m.

A few minutes later, at 12:50 p.m., a body was found on I-8 under the SR 125 bridge near the Grossmont Center regional shopping mall. A big rig truck pulled over and blocked the body from traffic, per the CHP incident log.

The County Medical Examiner was called to the scene and the CHP is conducting an investigation.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call the San Diego Access and Crisis Line at (888)724-7240. You are not alone and help is available.