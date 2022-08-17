MAN DIES AFTER SHOOTING IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

August 17, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A 32-year-old man has died after being shot in the upper torso last night.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunshots at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jamacha Blvd. and Thayer Drive in Spring Valley. They found the victim and provided emergency treatment in an effort to save his life until paramedics arrived and transported the man to a local hospital, where he died.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances and motivations behind the shooting. The identity of the man is known but being withheld for investigative reasons, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s department. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.