MAN DIES, OTHERS INJURED AFTER FIGHT IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

April 15, 2020 (Spring Valley) - Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fight yesterday morning at 10:30 a.m. at 900 Grand Avenue, near the intersection with Jamacha Road in Spring Valley.

According to Lieutenant Thomas Siever, “When they arrived, deputies located several adults who are suspected to be involved in the fight. Several people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with various traumatic injuries sustained in the fight. Unfortunately, one adult male was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.”

The other injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

San Diego Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will notify the next of kin and perform an autopsy to determine the male’s cause and manner of death.