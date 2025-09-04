Man found dead after SWAT standoff in Ramona

East County News Service

September 4, 2025 (Ramona) -- An hours-long standoff that led to the evacuation of a Ramona elementary school yesterday has ended with the discovery of a deceased man inside a home.

On September 3, just before 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramona Sheriff's Substation responded to a call for a welfare check of a despondent man at a home in the 1400 block of Royal Vista Drive. When deputies arrived on scene, they contacted the man through an open window. He did not respond; instead, the man retreated behind a closed door Deputies heard what sounded like the racking of a weapon, so they quickly retreated to a safe location and called for backup.

While assessing the situation, deputies learned that a firearm was discharged several times inside the home the night before.

“Out of an abundance of caution, deputies contacted nearby Hanson Elementary School, located in the 2500 block of Boundary Avenue, and requested the campus be evacuated,” says Lieutenant Scott Roller.

Students and staff were transported by school buses to the Ramona Community Montessori School, located in the 1000 block of Ramona Street. Parents were able to pick up their children there.

Throughout the morning and afternoon, deputies repeatedly tried to make contact with the despondent man inside the home, but were not successful. The Escondido Police Department's SWAT Team was also called in to support deputies' efforts for a peaceful resolution to the standoff. A Crisis Negotiations Team was also present.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Sheriff's Deputies and Escondido Police SWAT Officers were able to make their way inside the home. They found an unresponsive man inside a closed-door closet. He was pronounced deceased by on-scene medical personnel.