MAN FOUND DEAD NEAR SANTEE TRANSIENT CAMP WITH SIGNS OF TRAUMA

By Miriam Raftery

October 31, 2022 (Santee) – A 66-year-old man was found dead early yesterday morning on a dirt trail near a transient camp in Santee. According to the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit, the deceased man is a “known transient” who “appears to have some trauma to his upper torso, but it is unknown if the trauma played a factor in his death.”

Santee patrol deputies responded at 2 a.m. yesterday after getting a radio call to help the Santee Fire Department on a medical aid at the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue. Deputies found the man face down on a dirt trail. Paramedics arrived and provided CPR on the man, according to the Sheriff’s department.

Despite life saving measures, the man died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation. The identity of the decedent is being withheld from the media until family can be located and notified.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.