MAN GRABS GIRL, 13, NEAR SPRING VALLEY ACADEMY: SUSPECT MATCHES DESCRIPTION FROM PRIOR CHILD HARASSMENT CASE

By Miriam Raftery

March 16, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A 13-year-old girl has reported that a man grabbed her from behind and inappropriately touched her on Friday, March 11 around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Conrad Drive and Campo Road in Spring Valley as she was walking home from Spring Valley Academy. Other students yelled at the man, who walked away toward Conrad, and the student went home.

Deputies searched the area after the incident was reported, but were unable to find the suspect. Deputies are conducting extra patrols and attempting to identify the suspect, who matches the description of a suspect who approached another young girl on Feb. 28 and demanded that she get in his car, a black Toyota Prius.

The March 11 incident was not reported to law enforcement until Monday, March 14. In the Feb. 28 incident, another 13-year-old student told detectives she was crossing a parking lot outside the CVS drugstore --near the same intersection where the other student was later accosted. The man reportedly asked her if she needed the ride, then demanded she get in his car after she declined. The girl ran across the street to campus and reported the incident to school staff.

The suspect in these cases is described as a white man between 29 and 30 years old with short, curly, red hair, freckles and crooked teeth. He was wearing reading glasses and had a clean-shaven face.

The Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station wants the community to be aware of these incidents and caution children about safety precautions regarding strangers:

It is always a good idea to avoid walking alone.

If a stranger approaches and attempts to have a conversation with you, do not respond. Walk or run away.

Do not accept anything from a stranger.

Do not get in the vehicle of a stranger, regardless of what they tell you.

Report the incident to your parents and/or school personnel, and most importantly, the Sheriff's Department as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about these cases or the suspect is urged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.