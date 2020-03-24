MAN KILLED, ANOTHER INJURED IN EL CAJON SHOOTING

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

March 24, 2020 (El Cajon) – Two young men, both 20-year-old El Cajon residents, were shot during a confrontation March 20 shortly before 8 p.m., near the intersection of Applewood Drive and Cedar Street. One man was shot in the torso and died at a hospital. The other was shot in the leg and is expected to survive, according to Lieutenant Jeremiah Larson with El Cajon Police department.

Police responded to calls reporting gunshots heard with several people fleeing the area at 7:55 p.m. Witnesses described the confrontation. The names of the victims are not being released at this time pending notification of the families.