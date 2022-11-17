MAN MISSING IN JACUMBA NEAR IN-KO-PAH: LAST SEEN WEDNESDAY

Source: San Diego Sheriff

November 17, 2022 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit has been activated to find a missing man in Jacumba in the East County.

On Wednesday, November 16 around 10:00 a.m., 64-year-old James Berggreen was seen walking away from the In-Ko-Pah Spirit Retreat located near the 47000 block of Old Highway 80. He told a friend he was going to a gas station a few miles away in the 1400 block of Carriso Gorge Road to buy cigarettes. Berggreen never returned to the retreat.

Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers are currently searching for Berggreen along the area he was last walking in.

Take a good look at this photo. Berggreen stands 5'10" tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and a black beanie. He does not have a cell phone with him.

If you have seen Berggreen or have any information on his whereabouts, call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.