MAN ON MOTORIZED SCOOTER HIT BY TRUCK DIES DESPITE VALIANT EFFORTS BY BYSTANDERS

By Miriam Raftery

January 4, 2023 (El Cajon) – A man on a motorized scooter was hit by a truck this morning in El Cajon and became trapped beneath the vehicle. Good Samaritan bystanders ran over and used floor jacks to lift the truck off the victim, who was unconscious when police arrived.

Paramedics transported him to a hospital, where the 57-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The accident occurred at 10:41 a.m. near 581 El Cajon Blvd. Witnesses told police that the man on the scooter made an unsafe turn into the path of the truck. The truck driver remained on seen and has been cooperative in the investigation, according to Lieutenant Darrin Forster.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the collision.

The El Cajon Police Department reminds motorist to always be aware of their surroundings and obey traffic laws.

If there is anyone with information regarding the collision, please call the El Cajon Police at (619) 579-3311.