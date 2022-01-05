MAN PUSHED INTO PATH OF TRAIN WAS SANTEE RESIDENT

By Miriam Raftery

January 5, 2022 (Santee) – Martin Andara, 68, of Santee was killed on Saturday after he was pushed into the path of a train at the Old Town Transit Center. According to San Diego Police, Andara had just gotten off a southbound trolley when another passenger shoved him off the platform without provocation, then fled on foot.

Andara was struck by the train and died at the scene.

Yesterday, police arrested Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, in Balboa Park near the Naval Medical Center. NBC 7 reports the suspect was apparently homeless. 

Authorities earlier had described the killer as in his 20s, thin, light-skinned, 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing dark pants and a black hooded jacket. 

 

