MAN SHOT AFTER ALTERCATION IN EL CAJON

April 14, 2025 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to call reporting the shooting in the 1100 block of East Madison Ave. at 9:47 p.m. last night.

“Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and located an adult male in a parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” says Sgt. B. Stanley.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

According to Sgt. Stanley, preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was involved in an altercation with two male suspects, during which one of the suspects produced a firearm and shot the victim.

Both suspects fled the scene before the arrival of the police and currently remain outstanding.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The El Cajon Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department at (619) 579-3311. Anonymous tips can be submitted through San Diego County Crime Stoppers at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.