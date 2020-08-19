MAN SHOT, KILLED IN EL CAJON

East County News Service East County News Service

August 19, 2020 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police officers dispatched after a 911 caller reported gunshots near 1549 East Main Street found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m yesterday. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital, but died before arrival, says Lt. K. MacArthur.

The identity of the victim, who is from San Diego, will be released by the County Medical Examiner after family is notified.