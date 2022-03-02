MAN TRIED TO LURE CHILDREN INTO BLACK VEHICLE IN SPRING VALLEY: SHERIFF SEEKS DRIVER AND PASSENGER

March 2, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- Detectives from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station want the public's help in identifying and locating a man accused of trying to lure children into his black vehicle near a school in Spring Valley.

One of the children also told detectives the car may have tinted windows and a scratch on the rear bumper.Between February 17 and February 28, there have been at least two incidents of a man attempting to lure children into his car. The children told detectives the person who followed them is a black man between 30 and 40 years old driving a black car, possibly a Dodge Challenger or Charger.

The children also told detectives the driver had a passenger whom they describe as a white man between 30 and 40 years old.

One incident happened near Kempton Street Elementary School located in the 700 block of Kempton Street. The other incident happened near the 7-Eleven located in the 10000 block of Campo Road.

“In both cases, neither child got into the man's car. They are home safe with their families,” says Detective Brian Keshka.

Detectives are still investigating to determine if these two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.