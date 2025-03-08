MAN WANTED FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTING JOGGER IN RANCHO SAN DIEGO

East County News Service

Image: surveillance photos of the suspect

August 3, 2025 (El Cajon) – The Sheriff’s department seeks public help to identify and find a man wanted for sexual battery of a female jogger, 24, in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Road in the Rancho San Diego community of unincorporated El Cajon.

The woman went for an evening job on July 30. After 8:30 p.m. the suspect grabbed her from behind by putting his left arm around her neck and chest to restrain her, then “sexually battered” the woman, according to Lt. Aloha B. Peters.

On social media, the victim has posted that she was groped.

She “screamed and was able to run away” per Lt. Peters. The suspect fled in the opposite direction.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid-20's, approximately 5'6", 150 pounds, thin build and wearing a dark colored top, possible black hat, and wearing black flip flops running in the opposite direction. The unknown male had short, shaggy medium brown hair.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at (858) 285-6112 /after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.