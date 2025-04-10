MANZANITA SPRING RENDEZVOUS: MOUNTAIN MEN, PIONEERS AND MORE

By Miriam Raftery

(Click image above to view flyer with sign-up details)

April 10, 2025 (Campo) – You’re invited to join mountain men, fur trappers and pioneer families from the Laguna Mountain Rendezvous for “Shinin’ Times” that rewind back to the 1820s.

The organization’s spring camp will be held May 2-10 at Northcote Ranch,2402 Lake Morena Drive in Campo. Spread over 10 acres of mountain prairie, the reenactment area includes primitive camps, a trader’s row, archery range, tomahawk and knife throwing range, and black powder rifle walk-through range.

Participants can learn primitive skills (such as tomahawk and knife throwing, shooting with a primitive bow and arrow, and fire starting with flint and steel), take aim at a BB gun shooting gallery, and be immersed in living history.

For those wishing to go beyond a day visit, you can camp out in a tipi encampment or in the “Tin Tipi” modern camp for tents and RVs.

Lunch is available at the Mule Skinner’s Café.

Workshops are also available:

Saturday, May 3 at 3 p.m.: Compete in a Seneca race to win raffle tickets and trader’s bucks

Sunday May 4 at 1 p.m.: Learn how pioneers flesh and tan hides

Thursday, May 8 at 10 a.m.: Buy a gourd and learn how to make a gourd canteen.

Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m.: Learn skills to identify and track animals or humans

Saturday, May 10 at 1 p.m.: Black powder rifle stake shoot, recreating a battlefield skirmish line.

The public is welcome!

Questions: Call Alex Wright (619)917-9120 or Rick Emms(858)395-2597

Photo, left by Miriam Raftery: Reenactors at a previous Rendezvous event